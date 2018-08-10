Darsek (KED) Price Up 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

Darsek (CURRENCY:KED) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Darsek has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. Darsek has a total market capitalization of $90,375.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Darsek was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darsek coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004291 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00285861 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003696 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00067867 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Darsek

Darsek (KED) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2015. Darsek’s total supply is 23,965,372 coins. The official website for Darsek is ked.scificrypto.info

Darsek Coin Trading

Darsek can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darsek directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Darsek should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Darsek using one of the exchanges listed above.

