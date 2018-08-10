DarkLisk Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (DISK)

DarkLisk (CURRENCY:DISK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, DarkLisk has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One DarkLisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DarkLisk has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of DarkLisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.50 or 0.02852457 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012629 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000630 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004258 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002491 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000091 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002981 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DarkLisk Coin Profile

DarkLisk is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2016. DarkLisk’s total supply is 17,888,425 coins.

Buying and Selling DarkLisk

DarkLisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DarkLisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DarkLisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DarkLisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

