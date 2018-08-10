Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in McDermott International (MDR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 38,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period.

Get McDermott International alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $40,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDermott International from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDermott International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. McDermott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of McDermott International opened at $20.33 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. McDermott International has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that McDermott International will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDermott International Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.