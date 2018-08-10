Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 45,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of Allegion opened at $82.56 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Allegion had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 91.38%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

