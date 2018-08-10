Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $115,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 660.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joey Wat bought 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $999,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,971.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,805 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $70,322.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,049.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Yum China from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $34.73 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Yum China had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

