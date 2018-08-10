Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 88.5% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,331.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant opened at $105.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.34 and a 12 month high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.35. Assurant had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.28%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Assurant and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

