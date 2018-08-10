DA Davidson Increases Etsy (ETSY) Price Target to $53.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Etsy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Etsy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.41.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy traded up $2.46, reaching $46.19, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 201,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,686. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.53, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.12. Etsy has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 29.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.