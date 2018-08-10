DA Davidson Comments on Primoris Services Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $648.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.65 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,135,000 after purchasing an additional 212,126 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,523,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,043,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 286,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $7,222,229.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,838,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,299,097.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Perisich sold 9,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $227,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,164 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,409 over the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.