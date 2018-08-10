D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.56 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,556,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,115,000 after buying an additional 144,572 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 107,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 4,073 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $390,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,090 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $24,046,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,857,592 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial opened at $97.62 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

