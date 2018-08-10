CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Announces Earnings Results

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.68% and a negative net margin of 67.88%.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,925. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $973.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $305,677.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,577 shares of company stock worth $692,875 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

