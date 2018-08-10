CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a research report issued on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

CyrusOne opened at $65.49 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.96%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,712 shares in the company, valued at $14,792,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $117,159.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,189.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,309 shares of company stock worth $532,800. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 45.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 47.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 303,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

