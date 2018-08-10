CyrusOne Inc (CONE) EVP Sells $117,159.65 in Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,795 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $117,159.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,189.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CyrusOne opened at $65.49 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. CyrusOne had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,115,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 66.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,467,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CONE. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. MED lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.