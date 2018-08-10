CyrusOne Inc (CONE) EVP Sells $117,159.65 in Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,795 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $117,159.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,189.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CyrusOne opened at $65.49 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. CyrusOne had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,115,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 66.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,467,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CONE. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. MED lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
