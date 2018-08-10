Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 850,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,190,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28,671.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 750,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,563,000 after purchasing an additional 617,290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 695,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,829,000 after purchasing an additional 255,701 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust opened at $255.16 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $215.73 and a 12 month high of $265.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

