Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (ACIM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 916.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 50,960 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 4.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 406.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 33.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us opened at $80.18 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $84.34.

