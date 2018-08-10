Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,234 Shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (SYV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 4.14% of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000.

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF opened at $68.44 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $70.61.

