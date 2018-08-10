Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,573 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8,267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,807 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5,920.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 602,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 592,969 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 194,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 291,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 291,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 478,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 508,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after acquiring an additional 143,416 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $86.61 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.84 and a 12 month high of $90.93.

