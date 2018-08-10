CynergisTek (CTEK) Announces Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,993. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CynergisTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

