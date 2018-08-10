Cybg (CBBYF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CYBG PLC provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offers savings accounts, telephone banking, insurance, investment management, loans, credit cards, cash management accounts, financial planning, mortgage and internet banking. The bank primarily provides its services through retail branches, business banking centres, direct and online banking. It operates under Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and B brands. CYBG PLC is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom. “

Get Cybg alerts:

Cybg stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. Cybg has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $3.46.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cybg (CBBYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.