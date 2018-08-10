CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Reduced by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in CVS Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

CVS Health opened at $68.57 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.