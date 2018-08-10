Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $817.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 90,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,693,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,085 shares of company stock valued at $5,761,693. Insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

