CUI Global (CUI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.14

Shares of CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several analysts have commented on CUI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of CUI Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 17.26%. analysts expect that CUI Global Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUI. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in CUI Global in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CUI Global by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 26,470 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of CUI Global by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 144,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 37,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CUI Global by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CUI Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 186,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

