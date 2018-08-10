Cryolife Inc (CRY) VP Jean F. Holloway Sells 4,000 Shares

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) VP Jean F. Holloway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean F. Holloway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, Jean F. Holloway sold 1,500 shares of Cryolife stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $45,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,289. Cryolife Inc has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.08 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cryolife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 345,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

