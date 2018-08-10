CRTCoin (CRT) Price Down 90.2% Over Last Week

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. CRTCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $110,060.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CRTCoin has traded down 90.2% against the US dollar. One CRTCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000508 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About CRTCoin

CRTCoin is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins. CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom . The official website for CRTCoin is crtcoin.com

Buying and Selling CRTCoin

CRTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

