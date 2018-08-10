Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,610 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $489,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $3,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 25.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,084 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 13.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.31. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.11.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Steven F. Goldstone sold 72,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $2,586,610.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $106,258.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

