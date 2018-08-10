Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.0% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,855,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,144,000 after purchasing an additional 776,979 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $623,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment opened at $79.06 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.70 and a beta of 1.04. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $85.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $7,918,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,481,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Riddick III sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $509,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,592 shares of company stock worth $9,410,901. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

