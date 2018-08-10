Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 128,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) opened at $56.14 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLR shares. TheStreet raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $69.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

