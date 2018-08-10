Critical Review: Provident Financial Services (PFS) & First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE: PFS) and First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Defiance Financial has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Provident Financial Services and First Defiance Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 23.56% 7.46% 1.00% First Defiance Financial 26.66% 11.19% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Financial Services and First Defiance Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 5 1 0 2.17 First Defiance Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $27.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.31%. First Defiance Financial has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Provident Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than First Defiance Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial Services and First Defiance Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $379.54 million 4.46 $93.94 million $1.52 16.61 First Defiance Financial $148.18 million 4.41 $32.26 million $1.75 18.30

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First Defiance Financial. Provident Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Defiance Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Defiance Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Provident Financial Services pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Defiance Financial pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and First Defiance Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats First Defiance Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans. The company also offers trust and wealth management services, as well as online banking services. In addition, it sells various property and casualty, group health and life, and individual health and life insurance products. The company operates through 43 full service banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office. First Defiance Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

