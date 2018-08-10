Critical Contrast: Millicom International Cellular (MIICF) and NII (NIHD)

Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS: MIICF) and NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Millicom International Cellular and NII, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 1 0 2 0 2.33 NII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Millicom International Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of NII shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NII shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and NII’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular $6.02 billion 1.07 $85.00 million N/A N/A NII $869.80 million 0.57 -$301.01 million N/A N/A

Millicom International Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than NII.

Profitability

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and NII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular 1.86% 3.46% 1.16% NII -31.46% N/A -17.27%

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. NII does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NII has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats NII on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. It offers mobile services to approximately 53 million customers; pay-TV and broadband services; and a range of digital services, including high-speed data, cable TV, voice and SMS, mobile financial services, and business solutions. The company markets its products and services under the Tigo, Tigo Business, Tigo Money, Tigo Sports, and Tigo Music brands. Millicom International Cellular S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services. The company also provides value-added services, including sports, music, and entertainment streaming capabilities; online education; and access to national and international WiFi hotspot networks. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 3.246 million subscriber units. The company markets its services through direct sales representatives, indirect sales agents, retail stores and kiosks, and other subscriber-convenient sales channels. The company was formerly known as Nextel International, Inc. and changed its name to NII Holdings, Inc. in December 2001. NII Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

