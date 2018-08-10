Critical Analysis: Enbridge (ENB) & NuStar GP (NSH)

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Enbridge pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. NuStar GP pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Enbridge pays out 135.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NuStar GP pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enbridge has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. NuStar GP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Enbridge has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuStar GP has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enbridge and NuStar GP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge $34.94 billion 1.78 $2.21 billion $1.54 23.50 NuStar GP $51.56 million 11.41 $86.77 million $2.01 6.82

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than NuStar GP. NuStar GP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Enbridge and NuStar GP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge 0 4 3 0 2.43 NuStar GP 0 5 1 0 2.17

Enbridge currently has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.00%. NuStar GP has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.03%. Given Enbridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enbridge is more favorable than NuStar GP.

Profitability

This table compares Enbridge and NuStar GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge 5.99% 8.47% 3.05% NuStar GP 174.77% 21.96% 18.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Enbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of NuStar GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Enbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of NuStar GP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NuStar GP beats Enbridge on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment owns interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities. The Gas Distribution segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Green Power and Transmission segment operates renewable energy assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, and waste heat recovery facilities; and transmission facilities in the provinces of Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada; and in Colorado, Texas, Indiana, and West Virginia, the United States. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; natural gas marketing services; and natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

NuStar GP Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC, through its ownership interests in NuStar Energy L.P., engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company is also involved in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It has pipelines in the United States; and terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, as well as the Netherlands, including St. Eustatius in the Caribbean. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

