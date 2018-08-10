Critical Analysis: Crawford & Company Class B (CRD.B) vs. AXA Equitable (EQH)

Crawford & Company Class B (NYSE: CRD.B) and AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford & Company Class B and AXA Equitable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company Class B 1.35% 25.37% 6.00% AXA Equitable N/A N/A N/A

Crawford & Company Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. AXA Equitable does not pay a dividend. Crawford & Company Class B pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Crawford & Company Class B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AXA Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Crawford & Company Class B shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crawford & Company Class B and AXA Equitable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company Class B $1.16 billion 0.40 $27.66 million $0.87 9.67 AXA Equitable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crawford & Company Class B has higher revenue and earnings than AXA Equitable.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crawford & Company Class B and AXA Equitable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company Class B 0 0 1 0 3.00 AXA Equitable 0 4 8 0 2.67

AXA Equitable has a consensus price target of $25.36, indicating a potential upside of 17.04%. Given AXA Equitable’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AXA Equitable is more favorable than Crawford & Company Class B.

Summary

Crawford & Company Class B beats AXA Equitable on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crawford & Company Class B

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.

