Credit Suisse Group Raises Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Price Target to $17.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RARX. ValuEngine raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,165. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $325.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. equities research analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 308,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $179,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

