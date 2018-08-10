Credit Suisse Group Boosts Everbridge (EVBG) Price Target to $58.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.56.

Everbridge traded up $2.10, hitting $52.45, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 7,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,449. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -89.86 and a beta of 0.67. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $91,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $40,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,152 shares of company stock worth $32,726,337. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,886,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,459,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 34.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,914,000 after purchasing an additional 411,577 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 22.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,315,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,138,000 after purchasing an additional 244,438 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 73.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 237,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 495,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

