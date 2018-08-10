Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Stabilus (STM) a €81.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. equinet set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.40 ($93.49).

Shares of ETR:STM opened at €77.75 ($90.41) on Tuesday. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €55.47 ($64.50) and a 12-month high of €83.10 ($96.63).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives, and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

