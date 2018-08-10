Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) a $92.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.14.

GALAPAGOS NV/S traded down $4.40, hitting $108.65, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 2.12. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,424,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,335,000 after acquiring an additional 121,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after buying an additional 196,202 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 308,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 5.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 107,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 98,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

