Cream Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. Cream has a market capitalization of $175,285.00 and approximately $1,481.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02802345 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00699574 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00026871 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00059487 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00032246 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019873 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

