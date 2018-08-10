Crane (CR) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Crane (NYSE:CR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crane earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.6982386925058 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of Crane stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Crane has a 52 week low of $71.23 and a 52 week high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Crane’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. analysts expect that Crane will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. DA Davidson set a $111.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $1,170,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 6,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $591,074.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,285.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $7,204,051 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.