Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Stake Lifted by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store comprises about 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.75 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.05 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.