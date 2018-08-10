CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Posts Earnings Results

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

CPI Aerostructures opened at $8.05 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVU. Noble Financial raised shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

