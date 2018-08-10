Covidien (COV) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Covidien (NYSE:COV) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Covidien earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the healthcare company an impact score of 46.3063205933177 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

COV opened at $0.04 on Friday. Covidien has a 12-month low of $65.97 and a 12-month high of $108.57.

Covidien Public Limited Company is a healthcare products company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of healthcare products for use in clinical and home settings. The Company’s brands include Kendall, Nellcor, Puritan Bennett and Valleylab, among others. It has a presence in more than 70 countries, with products sold in over 150 countries.

