Covestro (1COV) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €84.00 ($97.67) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.53 ($107.59).

1COV stock opened at €79.78 ($92.77) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 52-week high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

