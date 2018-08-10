County Bancorp (ICBK) Now Covered by Sandler O’Neill

Research analysts at Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICBK. ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on County Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.29.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $81,323.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,284 shares in the company, valued at $760,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $27,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 116,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,683.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,065 shares of company stock worth $639,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in County Bancorp by 37.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in County Bancorp by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in County Bancorp by 41.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in County Bancorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in County Bancorp by 68.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

