Country Club Trust Company n.a. Takes $717,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.3% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of Emerson Electric opened at $74.05 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

