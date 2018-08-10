Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys New Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,742,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,478,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,448,000 after purchasing an additional 923,398 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,292,000 after purchasing an additional 567,365 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 418.9% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 381,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 369,596 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TRI opened at $42.41 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.65.
TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.