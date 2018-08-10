Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys New Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,742,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,478,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,448,000 after purchasing an additional 923,398 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,292,000 after purchasing an additional 567,365 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 418.9% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 381,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 369,596 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRI opened at $42.41 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

