Cott (COT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cott Corporation is one of the world’s largest non-alcoholic beverage companies and the world’s largest retailer brand soft drink provider. The Company commercializes its business in over Sixty countries worldwide, with its principal markets being the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico. Cott markets or supplies over two hundred retailer and licensed brands, and Company-owned brands including Cott, RC, Vintage, Vess and So Clear. Its products include carbonated soft drinks, sparkling and flavored waters, energy drinks, sports drinks, juices, juice drinks and smoothies, ready-to-drink teas, and other non-carbonated beverages. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cott in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cott in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cott in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cott presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.82.

Cott traded down $0.15, hitting $15.40, on Monday, according to Marketbeat . 25,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Cott has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.32 million. Cott had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cott will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 6,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,986.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,067 shares in the company, valued at $923,807.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cott by 152.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Banbury Partners LLC raised its stake in Cott by 40.3% during the first quarter. Banbury Partners LLC now owns 1,403,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 403,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cott by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in Cott during the first quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cott by 224.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 62,207 shares during the period.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

