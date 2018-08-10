COSS Price Down 10.4% This Week (COSS)

COSS (CURRENCY:COSS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One COSS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and HitBTC. COSS has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and $35,001.00 worth of COSS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COSS has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009061 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00324892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00194463 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000157 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

COSS Profile

COSS’s genesis date was March 6th, 2018. COSS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,810,622 tokens. COSS’s official website is coss.io . The Reddit community for COSS is /r/COSSio . COSS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

COSS Token Trading

COSS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COSS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COSS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COSS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

