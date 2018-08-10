Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banced Corp bought a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $75,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Realty opened at $29.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 72.53%. The company had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Several research firms have commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

