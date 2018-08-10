Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $511,000 in KeyCorp (KEY) Stock

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $114,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 139.7% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

Shares of KeyCorp opened at $21.57 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.73%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.23 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 288,546 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $6,001,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H James Dallas acquired 9,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,984.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,840.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.