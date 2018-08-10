Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $329,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

NASDAQ:SNH opened at $18.39 on Friday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.73%.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

