Cormark Downgrades Carmanah Technologies (CMH) to Market Perform

Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a C$5.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$6.00. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:CMH traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$4.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107. Carmanah Technologies has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$4.99.

Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Carmanah Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of C$18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.14 million.

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

