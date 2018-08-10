Corinne Pollier-Bousquet Sells 2,500 Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Stock

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Weight Watchers International traded down $2.41, reaching $75.02, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 94,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,364. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $409.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the first quarter valued at $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.56.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

