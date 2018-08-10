Corinne Pollier-Bousquet Sells 2,500 Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Stock

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Weight Watchers International traded down $2.41, reaching $75.02, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 94,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,364. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $105.73.
Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $409.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.56.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.